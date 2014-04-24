Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley is the 2014 Great Swim Ambassador
The actress has spoken previously of her incredible improvement in fitness and weight as she committed to regular exercise, and in her HELLO! Online blog she said: “I consider myself to be on an educational journey, like many of you out there.”
Speaking of her new role as an Ambasaddor for Great Swim, Cath said: "I’m really looking forward to getting involved in the Great Swim series this year."
Catherine Tyldesley launches the Great Swim Series 2014, Europe's Biggest Open Water Swim Series
As well as the Great North Swim at Windermere, Cath has also confirmed she will be swimming the Great Manchester Swim which takes place close to the Corrie set.
There are five Great Swims set for the UK, with the first taking place in Lake Windermere in the gorgeous surroundings of the Lake District.
"I’ve always enjoyed pool swimming, so I’m looking forward to taking my skills to the open water in iconic locations like beautiful Windermere and Salford Quays - right next to the new Coronation Street set!", she said.
As well as using the opportunity to improve fitness, the Great Swim series asks contestants to raise money for charity as well.
Cath will be swimming for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity.
Catherine Tyldesley
She went on to add: "I know there are a huge range of people who take part in these events for many different reasons – hopefully I can encourage others to take on the challenge with me. Setting yourself a goal, like an event, is a great way to stick to a regular exercise routine."
The 30-year-old star was recently nominated for Sexiest Female at this year’s British Soap Awards, taking her up against her co-star Michelle Keegan.
In her HELLO! Online blog, Cath posts healthy recipes and shows her readers pictures of her in the gym as she also passes on her fitness tips.
