Victoria Beckham's abs look phenomenal in sweaty post-workout selfie with husband David

Victoria Beckham is a machine in the gym, make no mistake about that. Aside from running her fashion empire, raising her four children and travelling the world with her husband David, the former Spice Girl never fails to make time for her incredibly disciplined workout routine.
Taking to Instagram from Miami, where the Beckhams recently purchased a $60 million waterfront mansion, Victoria shared a post-workout selfie from inside a luxe weights room.
Victoria, 50, showed off her incredibly toned physique and impressive flexibility as she stretched her quads. She later shared a photograph highlighting her lean silhouette, rocking an ultra sleek pair of grey leggings and ab-baring sports bra.
Even after a sweat session, Victoria still managed to look immaculate, sweeping her brunette hair into a neat, low bun and sporting a nude pearl-hued manicure.
"When your gym look inspires your husband," the mother-of-four penned, adding: "Happy weekend" on the next slide of her Instagram Story.
David, 49, matched his wife's sporty aesthetic in a pair of grey workout shorts and a simple white T-shirt.
Victoria Beckham's workout routine
It is no secret the fashion mogul has dedicated years to perfecting her disciplined health and wellness routine, from her super strict daily diet to her glute-burning weight training sessions.
Victoria previously told The Guardian's Weekend magazine that her exercise routine is the first thing she does in the morning.
VB's intense schedule stars around 5.30AM with a 7km run on the treadmill, which is a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running.
"That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes," she said.
Power couple David and Victoria then take personal training sessions together. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," Victoria said, adding that she follows the routine all the way through with no breaks at the weekend, but may take time out to take her youngest Harper to school on weekdays.
Crediting her lean physique to her mental wellness, Victoria insists that the routine is "a really positive thing for me. It’s part of who I am now, and I really enjoy it".
Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team