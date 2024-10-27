Amy Dowden rushed to hospital in ambulance after Strictly Come Dancing live show - details

Amy Dowden was rushed to hospital shortly after recording the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night after collapsing backstage.

Despite performing a charming scarecrow-themed Foxtrot with her partner JB Gill on Saturday evening, the Welsh dancer, 34, will not appear in Sunday night’s results show after paramedics were called to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood just after 9 pm last night to attend a medical emergency.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Amy Dowden MBE was unable to be in tonight’s results show," read a statement from the BBC.

© Guy Levy Amy and JB performed a fast-paced Foxtrot to Dancing in The Moonlight

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman added: "An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet Hospital for further care," per GB News.

A statement from Amy's spokesperson reads: "Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution.

"She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern. We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected."

© Guy Levy Amy was rushed to hospital shortly after performing on Saturday night

It comes after Amy, who is diagnosed with Chron's disease, took a year away from Strictly Come Dancing following a diagnosis of breast cancer, in which she underwent chemotherapy treatment and a full mastectomy.

While the beloved Strictly sweetheart admitted she won’t get the “all clear” for five years, she was declared well enough to return for the BBC dance competition’s 20th series after announcing there was “no evidence of disease” after completing her treatment.

© Guy Levy Amy was welcomed back to the Strictly Come Dancing stage this year

Sharing her news in an emotional Instagram post, Amy wrote: "I have so much to strive and live for, and so grateful for another chance at life! Something I know not all get. I certainly see life differently and my life has changed forever!"

She continued: "Cancer affects too many so I will continue to do all I can to raise awareness and make sure I get as many as I can to #checkthemselves."