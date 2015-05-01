How to get fit on a budget

Whether you're trying to get in shape or simply exercising, sometimes it can feel like leading a healthier lifestyle can take its toll on your finances. However, getting fit doesn't have to break the bank.

Share Radio's Consumer Champion Georgie Frost reveals her top tips for getting fit on a budget…

Facing the gym

Don't commit to an overpriced gym treadmill unless you can really afford it. Instead, take advantage of free gym passes or ask a friend to use their free guest pass – that way you can decide what sort of regime is right for you, without spending too much money. LA fitness offer a 5 day free pass, where the 5 days must be consecutive. Or, swap loyalty points for gym passes - Nectar Swim lets you exchange your Nectar points for a pass to a local pool.

Don't spend too much on your workout clothes

Don’t feel pressure in forking out for the latest patterned running leggings. The high street has plenty of reasonably priced gym wear. Brand such as H&M, Missguided and Primark have launched their own lines of gym wear so you can be on trend but also on a budget.

You don't need to spend money on a personal trainer

There’s loads of great apps that track and monitor your fitness levels without the pressure and expense of a personal trainer. Myfitnesspal is a free and easy to use calorie counter app, which helps you lose weight in a healthy way.

Exercising at home or moving around at work can be effective and budget-friendly ways to get fit

Exercise at home

Sometimes the great British outdoors isn’t appealing, so why not stay indoors and get healthy! From running up and down the stairs, to squats, press ups and star jumps, you won’t have to step a foot out of the front door. Workout DVDs are a great way to add structure to your routine and can be bargain buy!

Get on your feet at work

The Get Britain Standing campaign has officially launched in connection with the British Heart Foundation to get people on their feet at work. Simple things such as standing during phone calls and having standing meetings can break up your working day and get you up and moving for