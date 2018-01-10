Rosie Huntington-Whiteley unveils toned post-baby body The mum welcomed her son Jack in June

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has become the envy of fans after showing off her incredible bikini body in a new Instagram photo. The model, who welcomed her son Jack in June, unveiled her toned abs in a photo shared from her New Year holiday in Miami.

The 30-year-old did not caption the photo, which shows her standing on a balcony with the beach in the background. Rosie looked sensational in a black embellished one-shoulder bikini and sunglasses, with her hair tied back into a bun. And fans were quick to comment on her toned physique, with one saying she was "body goals". Another asked: "And you had a baby last year Rosie? How the heck have you achieved that figure again and no stretch marks?"

Rosie is enjoying a relaxing break in Miami after spending Christmas in Arizona with her fiancé Jason Statham and their baby boy. The British beauty posted a photo of her and her young son boarding a private jet, captioning it: "Happy Holidays" with a waving hand emoji to bid farewell. Her nearly eight million Instagram followers were clearly pleased with the little glimpse, with one fan saying: "Cutie little Statham". Another one said it "made my day", followed by several heart emojis.

The new mum is clearing enjoying motherhood, telling Harpers Bazaar in November: "It has definitely changed how I think about work. For the first time in my career I took time off. My focus and priorities totally changed it but I’m also still so ambitious with my work. It's exciting to look at the last 15 years and what I’ve built and also look to the next 15 years! It’s so exciting. Things have to be more focused and strategic.

"I feel so encouraged by other working mothers because nobody else can understand it like another working mum. I’ve loved speaking to other mothers, it's so connecting." Former Victoria's Secret Angel Rosie and Fast & Furious 8 actor Jason welcomed their first son on 24 June. Rosie announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself holding her baby’s hand. "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th," she captioned the black and white snap.