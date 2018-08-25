Binky Felstead shares incredible post-baby body transformation pictures What an inspiration!

Former Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead has posted her most candid picture on Instagram after sharing a post-baby body snap taken just weeks after giving birth. The picture is positioned next to a more recent bikini snap of the star and shows off her incredible transformation. The 28-year-old accompanied the surprising picture with words of encouragement to mums out there in the hope to inspire them on their post-baby journey.

"Exercise has played a big part in my postnatal recovery - not just the physical side, but also the mental side, as getting into the gym massively helps me in terms of boosting my energy, managing my anxiety and generally letting off some steam," she began her post.

Binky's before and after

"But let's be real for a minute - because it doesn't happen overnight. The pic on the left is me eight weeks after giving birth, when I first stepped back into the gym for some GENTLE exercise. I'm swollen and puffy, but that's normal guys! Let's start being a bit real and honest about what our bodies look like after a baby."

The star went on to clarify that her main goal was never to lose weight but rather enjoy some "me time" and "strengthen my pelvic floor, help my core become more functional again and support my pelvis and knees and other joints that had weakened during pregnancy and labour."

During her post-baby transformation journey, Binky was inspired to launch the Mummy Tribe, a retreat for new mums that teaches women how to get back into exercise safely with the help of a team of experts.

"We have a team of experts on hand that cover all areas of early motherhood: perinatal psychologists who discuss the mental and emotional challenges that we all face (but often don't talk about enough), parenting experts who can help us with all the worries we have about baby's sleep, eating and behaviour, AND, best of all a pampering team, because what mum doesn’t want/need a bit of pampering?!"

If you've been inspired by Binky's journey, then you're in luck as she revealed: "there is still space on our September retreat which is 19th-21st Sept (and open to mums of babies from 3 months to 3 years old!). To find out more and to book go check out @mummytribe now - would love to see you and your babes there."