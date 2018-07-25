Binky Felstead talks wedding and baby plans – and reveals the secret to her toned post-baby body The former Made in Chelsea star looks fitter than ever since becoming a mum

Binky Felstead appears to have taken to motherhood like a natural, combining looking after her daughter India with launching her own fitness retreat for mums and showing off a toned physique anyone would be proud of. But how does she manage to do it all, and what do she and boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson have planned next?

"I think we're just going to focus on having one child and kind of, surviving that much before we think of any more," Binky told HELLO!. And the doting mum isn't in any rush to walk down the aisle like her fellow Made in Chelsea alumni Spencer Matthews and Millie Mackintosh. "I think I'm more focused on making enough money for a house in the country rather than a wedding. I'm not really that fussed about getting married anytime soon," she added.

Binky Felstead is a mum to daughter India, one

Instead Binky has been focusing on her work, and has been signed up as an ambassador for mobile fitness app Fiit, which brings a boutique studio experience into your living room – perfect for busy mums. The 28-year-old has shown off the hard-earned results of her fitness routine during her holiday to Greece with baby India, and now we know her secret. "I love high intensity, it makes me sweat, gets those endorphins going and really sets me up for the rest of the day. But I am going to start looking at getting more into pilates and yoga," the mum-of-one said.

But she says her fitness routine is a little more relaxed since welcoming her daughter. "I don't train every day now, I have weeks off because I'm busy being a mum, I'm tired, you know, if she's had a bad night I don't want to train," the TV star said, admitting that she initially struggled to find the motivation to get back into fitness.

Binky is an ambassador for fitness app Fiit

"I think finding time and obviously you're tired. Half of the struggle of going to the gym is just getting there, whereas it's great here because it's just in your living room and you can just put it on your TV and then you're there," Binky told HELLO!, before sharing her tips for new mums hoping to get fit.

"The important thing to know is that there's no rush to get fit, there's no pressure and enjoy being a mummy for as long as you need to be and want to be," she said. "Then when you start wanting to get back into fitness, get your post-natal physio check-up to make sure you're strong enough to start getting back into workouts."

Binky credits Fiit for her toned post-baby body

Binky added: "It's good because Fiit, the app, there's classes you can do that can introduce you to fitness again after having a baby. There are different levels you can do, and there's yoga, pilates and high intensity so there's everything you need on one app in your living room which is perfect."

