Kate Garraway rushed to hospital after terrifying meningitis health scare How scary!

Kate Garraway has been absent from Good Morning Britain for two weeks following a meningitis health scare which saw her being rushed to hospital. The mother-of-two opened up about her terrifying ordeal on Thursday's show, telling her co-presenters Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid that doctors thought that she had contracted the illness. She said: "I came in Friday before last and I couldn't look at the lights and I had a temperature over 40." Kate then tried to brush off her symptoms, but was told by the director of the ITV show: "Even you can't make this funny, Kate, there is no way you can do the show, we can't turn the lights off."

Kate Garraway opened up about her terrifying health scare which saw her rush to hospital

After leaving the studios, Kate went straight to the hospital. "They were thinking meningitis, fortunately it wasn’t, and they sorted me out and I was fine," she said, paying a special thanks to the hospital – The Wittington Hospital – who looked after her. Kate was also told that she was "way too ill" to be discharged straight away, meaning that she had to miss the North London Health Awards that she was due to go to.

During her time off work, Kate was no doubt looked after by her doting husband Derek Draper, and her two young children, 11-year-old Darcey and William, nine. Family is undoubtedly Kate's number one priority, and the TV personality has previously opened up about her desires to expand it. In 2014, she told Daily Mail that she would "absolutely love" to have another child, but added: "To be honest I think it is pure greed wanting a third child in my case – I’ve got a healthy boy and a healthy girl. I came to motherhood quite late and you love it so much you just want to carry on and have more and more, but life is quite full looking after those two."

