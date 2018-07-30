Kate Garraway shares never-before-seen photo with son for this special reason The Good Morning Britain presenter is a doting mum-of-two

Kate Garraway is protective of her children's privacy and rarely shares photos of them on social media. However, there was a very special reason to do so over the weekend – her son William's ninth birthday! Taking to Instagram, the doting mum-of-two shared a never-before-seen throwback photograph of her cradling her son when he was a newborn baby. "9 years ago today this little bundle of cuddly joy arrived and is still as gorgeous & cuddly today - when he lets me! Happy birthday to my wonderful son Billy - love you more every day xxx #family#memories," she wrote next to the image.

Kate Garraway shared a sweet photo of her and baby Billy to mark his birthday

William - or Billy as he is known by his family and friends - is the youngest child of Kate and her husband Derek Draper, a political advisor. The pair are also parents to daughter Darcey, 11. In 2017, Darcey and Billy made a surprise appearance on Good Morning Britain to celebrate Kate's 50th birthday, but other than that, Billy in particular has kept away from the limelight. Darcey, meanwhile, made a rare appearance on her mum's Instagram feed late last year when the pair went to watch Strictly Come Dancing together.

The GMB presenter's children came on air to surprise her in 2017

There is no doubt that Kate is a doting mum, and the TV personality has previously opened up about her desire to expand her family, but later admitted that she is quite content with having two children. In 2014, she told Daily Mail that she would "absolutely love" to have another child, but added: "To be honest I think it is pure greed wanting a third child in my case – I’ve got a healthy boy and a healthy girl. I came to motherhood quite late and you love it so much you just want to carry on and have more and more, but life is quite full looking after those two."

Last year, Kate then told Fabulous magazine that she has "hugely come to terms with not having another baby." She said: "I would hate Darcey and Billy to think that somehow they weren't enough. I'm nearly 50, so there has to be a reality check."