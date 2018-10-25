Kate Silverton reveals Strictly Come Dancing has helped her drop two dress sizes The Strictly couple are set to take on the rumba this weekend

Kate Silverton has revealed she has lost an impressive two stone during her run on Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC newsreader, who has been partnered up with professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, appeared on Thursday's This Morning to open up about her journey. "It is so addictive and so joyous," she explained. "I would recommend it to everyone." Speaking about the effect training has had on her weight, she added: "All these muscles that have been lying dormant so long have suddenly come back in and getting abs again and everything. I had to be re-measured… I've gone down two dress sizes, [I'm] literally beside myself."

The 48-year-old, who married Mike Heron in 2010, recently admitted that she's even close to fitting back into her wedding dress. "Actually, I'm already there," she told The Mirror. "The costume team have already had to take my dresses in twice." Kate is a doting mother to two children - six-year-old Clemency and four-year-old Wilbur - whom she shares with husband Mike.

Over the past few weeks, the journalist has become a fan favourite with her fabulous dance moves. Of the whole experience, Kate explained: "Having started from absolute scratch, I’m actually feeling much more in my skin learning the steps and everything." She also confessed that she is going to "miss it literally the moment" her Strictly journey comes to an end.

The 48-year-old went on to admit that she found it easier to conquer her nerves when she was playing a role. "It helps you get over the nerves," she shared. "If you are someone else, then it does feel as if it's easier. The samba was the only one we didn't really have a character." Aljaz added: "If you give yourself a role to play you can hide behind it in a funny way." Speaking at the recent Strictly press launch, Kate revealed the reason why she decided to take part in the popular series this year. "The reason why I have never done Strictly before is because I have two children. My kids are too young, now they are four and nearly seven - I just thought now it would be a good time to take part," she told HELLO!.

