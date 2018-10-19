Vogue Williams unveils toned abs just 6 weeks after giving birth Wow!

Vogue Williams looked flawless as she returned to work on Thursday, just six weeks after welcoming her first child. The new mum, who gave birth to son Theodore on 5 September, showed off her toned post-baby figure as she took to the decks at the launch of the new ICON Outlet at The O2, which opens on 20 October.

Dressed to impress, Vogue unveiled her chiselled abs in a black bustier top and high-waisted trousers. With a faux fur coat draped over her shoulders, natural wavy hair and flawless makeup, the DJ showed no sign of suffering with disrupted sleep due to her newborn.

Vogue Williams unveiled her toned abs at the launch of ICON Outlet at the O2

The 32-year-old is a fitness enthusiast, and maintained her exercise routine throughout her pregnancy. Vogue even credited the training she did throughout her pregnancy – even to the day before she was induced – for helping her at the birth. Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and photoshoot introducing baby Theodore, Vogue explained: "It definitely helped. 100 per cent. People had said to me how giving birth is like a marathon, and because I did train throughout the pregnancy I think it gave me that extra energy that I needed." She added: "I think it was just all bump really, and at nine pounds he was quite a big baby."

MORE: How Vogue Williams kept fit while pregnant

Vogue’s pregnancy workouts included barre classes with Paola Di Lanzo, founder of Paola’s Body Barre, and boxing training, which she said was "good for your arms, core and cardio fitness".

Loading the player...

See Vogue and Spencer introduce baby Theo

Although she allowed herself a few weeks off after becoming a mum to rest and recover, Vogue returned to training at the beginning of October, sharing a video of her workout on Instagram. The new mum stressed that she was "taking it super easy" by sticking to light body work and stretching along with tennis and lots of walking, helping her to gently build back up to her pre-pregnancy routine.

STORY: Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams introduce baby Theodore in exclusive interview with HELLO!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.