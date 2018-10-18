Ayda Field was nervous that daughter Teddy would have a tantrum on Princess Eugenie's wedding day Imagine a temper tantrum in front of the Queen!

Ayda Field has revealed that she was a little nervous about her six-year-old daughter, Theodora, acting as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, admitting that she was fretting that her eldest child might "cause chaos" during the service in front of the royal family. Chatting at the gala event ITV Palloza, the X Factor judge told The Mirror: "As a mum, you are nervous. Is she going to lose it? Is she going to cause chaos? Is there going to be a temper tantrum in front of the Queen?"

Teddy stole the show on Eugenie's wedding day

However, she then revealed how proud she was of her youngster for doing a great job, adding: "She was amazing." Teddy stole the show on the day after waving to the crowds while climbing the steps of St George's Chapel, while accidentally causing the pageboy she was holding hands with, Louis de Givenchy, to trip over.The youngster was also a hit with viewers after she was caught innocently asking Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, if she was the Queen. In a video taken by a guest, Teddy can be seen and heard asking Sarah, "Are you the Queen?" while coming down the steps of St George's Chapel after the wedding. When Sarah replies saying, "No," Teddy perseveres and asks, "Are you a Princess?". The Duchess of York then replied, "Yes!"

Teddy's fellow bridesmaids also had their fair share of adorable moments, as Mia Tindall was spotted giving her mum and dad a wave as she left the church, Savannah Phillips made Prince George laugh while pretending to be a trumpeter, and Princess Charlotte had a tumble up the steps as she waved to well wishers outside of the church.

