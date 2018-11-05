Coronation Street's Brooke Vincent reveals weight loss secret – and she can still eat takeaways! The 26-year-old actress keeps in great shape

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has made a weight loss revelation that has made us all envious! The 26-year-old star impressively lost a stone at the beginning of the year, and has now admitted that while she still keeps in shape, she enjoys more than one takeaway a week still. The talented actress has admitted that she loves fast food, and hasn’t denied herself treats. "It wouldn’t be three takeaways in 24 hours, it might be just two," she told The Sun. "I can't even lie and say I don’t have fast food any more, because I had two McDonald's last weekend."

Brooke also joked that she couldn’t have a salad if she went out for dinner. "If I got to Nando's a few times a week, I will have the chicken and add in some salad. But I do avoid the salad bar as much as possible – no one ever has a salad and smile, do they?" In January, ahead of her stint on Dancing on Ice, Brooke revealed her toned new figure accompanied by a before-and-after picture on Instagram.

In the after photo, Brooke's abs looked noticeably more toned – and her confidence sky-rocketed as a result! The soap star revealed in a lengthy post that she had previously cried over how she looked in the 'before photo' and admitted that she was in denial about how her body looked, especially as she could just filter her looks on social media: "It's in the comfort of having filters, effects, airbrushing tools that somehow we feel most at home about showing everybody what we look like, when in reality it's much different." The actress went on to explain that she wanted to do something about her body rather than having to "change the picture", and revealed that after 12 weeks, she had lost a stone.

It's an exciting time for Brooke, who has recently launched her own lifestyle business – Oh So B. The motivational brand sells products including diaries and stationary, which feature encouraging messages to help people stay positive.

