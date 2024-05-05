Davina McCall responds to 'abuse' about her weight after sharing video online

Davina McCall has spoken out against the "abuse" she has received from online trolls about her weight.

The British presenter, 56, took to Instagram on Sunday to respond to the "frustrating" comments she received on social media. "People feel like they can post these things and have no consequences because they can post whatever they like."

Addressing any concern, The Masked Singer presenter said: "I'm a 5ft 6 woman who weighs 61kg. I don't diet, I exercise, I eat relatively healthily and I enjoy sharing that journey with people.

"I'm 57 this year and I'm happy with the way that I look, and I feel absolutely [expletive] great."

Davina's comments come after she shared a video promoting the M&S Food X ZOE Gut Shot to her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

While many fans rushed to 'like' the video and ask questions about the science-backed, kefir-based drink, many others flooded the comments with concern for her appearance. Several comments asked if the mother-of-two was unwell, with many others adressing her weight.

"Maybe think before you post something. If you can't say anything positive don't bother," Davina responded in her video.

"I’ll probably regret posting this. I never normally do this. I’ll probably leave it here for a bit and then delete…" she added in the caption.

Davina's candid clapback to trolls comes shortly after the mother-of-three opened up to HELLO! about championing women in their midlife - something she is passionate about being an advocate for.

The star of My Mum, Your Dad and Celebrity Gogglebox has been campaigning on and writing about the menopause for years, which she has tackled with the same zest and enthusiasm as her long TV career.

"I love that concept of a second spring," she said. "I suppose it's a way of trying to help us overcome the empty nest, to understand that letting go of something is the birth of something else. And once you've let go of your kids, and they've gone on to live their lives, you can start thinking: 'Well, what do I want to do with this next act?'".