Una Healy's ex Ben Foden speaks out after her new relationship is confirmed

Ben Foden has opened up about the state of his relationship with his estranged wife Una Healy, just weeks after the singer confirmed her new romance. Ben, who shares two children with Una, admitted that the exes were "civil". "Our relationship is actually quite good," Ben, 33, told Now magazine. "I stay at the family home whenever I want to see the kids. We're keeping it civil and hopefully we can remain friends. We'll always have a future because she's the mother of my children."

The rugby star, who used to play for Northampton Saints and England, added: "I signed for New York Rugby United so things are going to change. It's just exciting – a different change of pace, something that's really needed. I'm sure Una wouldn't mind a little holiday in New York. She'll drop the kids with me and then she can go and enjoy the sights."

Una had been planning to move to the US with Ben and their two young children – daughter Aoife, six, and son Tadhg, three – after the rugby union player signed his contract. But the couple split in July 2018 after allegations of Ben's infidelity came to light.

Speaking to HELLO! after the break-up, Una said she was focusing on her children. "I'm so lucky to have them," the mum-of-two shared. "I never feel lonely or alone. They're lovely company and have brought joy into my life. The most important job for me is to be the best parent I can and to provide and look after them. They're my priority." She added: "My life has been turned upside down and I'm trying to figure it out. I'm taking each day as it comes and just being there for my children."

Over Christmas, Una surprised fans by showing off her new boyfriend on Instagram. The Saturdays singer shared a photo with Irish hurler David Breen as they posed in front of a tree, and teased: "I have tried to hide him but he's too tall." Her photo no doubt thrilled fans, who were over the moon to see Una looking happy and in love again following her ex-husband's affair.

Una confirmed her new relationship over Christmas

