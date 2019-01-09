Katya Jones opens up about her Christmas weight gain – and how she'll tackle it The dancer has enjoyed some time off over the festive season

Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones revealed to her social media followers on Monday that she had put on a bit of weight over Christmas, sharing on her Instagram Story: "So I got brave and what felted like 'rolled' on to the scales… plus five kilograms." She then added: "There's going to be a lot of working out when I get back." The professional dancer, who has been spending some family time back in her native Russia during the festive period, still looks stunning in our eyes!

Katya shared her weight gain with her Instagram followers

Of course, Katya is generally very active, and even posted some workout videos over Christmas – though no doubt she will be looking forward to getting back to her usual routine in the UK. The star reflected on how exhausting Strictly can be back in December, so it's unsurprising she took some time to relax during her break.

Katya posted a video of herself and Joe McFadden dancing the American Smooth in last year's semi-final, and wrote next to it: "Same time last year when @mrjoemcfadden and I danced our American Smooth in the semi-final. I know how exhausted everyone feels, and two dances is no easy task! So give them support and appreciation for all the hard work every single person puts in!"

The 29-year-old may have taken some time away from her active lifestyle over Christmas – but she did opt to transform her hair while back in her hometown. She chose to add more sunkissed pieces to her brunette waves, with a beautiful blonde balayage. Documenting the process on her Instagram Stories, she first captioned a shot from the cutting chair: "Nice and early fresh colour @brightpeoplepro." She later showed off her results, with a couple of selfies captioned: "By the way, here is the new hair colour." Don't rush back to the treadmill Katya – you're gorgeous as you are!