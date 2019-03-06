Gogglebox star shocks with 3 stone weight loss – see transformation This is incredible!

Gogglebox star Jonathan Tapper has shed almost three stone in just three months after following a healthier lifestyle and ditching service station snacks. The TV personality has dropped from 21 stone 3Ibs to 18 stone 8Ibs after following a new exercise and diet plan through musclefood.com's Do The Unthinkable. The 51-year-old chauffer has admitted to battling with his weight for years, and would enjoy tucking into fried breakfasts on the road, while snacking on crisps and sandwiches on the go, eating up to 3,000 calories a day. Jonathan now eats three regular meals a day, dropping his calorie intake to just 1,800.

Jonathan Tapper from Gogglebox has been on an incredible weight loss journey

The dad-of-two – who shot to fame on Gogglebox with his wife Nikki and their children Josh and Amy – will now typically eat high protein porridge for breakfast, and chicken and steak dishes for lunch and dinner. He has also replaced crisps for protein bars and chicken snacks which he keeps with him in the car. Jonathan also admitted to never doing exercise, but is now going to the gym up to four times a week.

The TV star before his three stone weight loss credit: Tom Cubis

Jonathan has revealed that a health scare was what prompted him to do something about his diet, after being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2015. “In 2015 I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and since then have become more conscious of my lifestyle choices but that hasn’t stopped the weight creeping on and the blood test results getting worse," he said.

Jonathan after his weight loss credit: Tom Cubis

On how Gogglebox and working as a chauffer had impacted his lifestyle, he added: "Before the family joined Gogglebox I worked in the food industry and after becoming a chauffeur, spend the bulk of my day sat behind the wheel getting no exercise. Neither job allowed me the time to get out of the car and head to the gym. Filming for Gogglebox could take up to 12 hours a week and that was 12 hours that I was paid to sit around without moving."

Now, Jonathan has never felt more positive. "Since starting the programme my focus has changed. It’s not all about work anymore, instead it's me and my health, making sure I get my exercise in and eat at the same time every day," he said.

