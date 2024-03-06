I've donated blood 100 times – and it's inspired my family to do the same

When we're in midlife, we're busier than ever, with responsibilities ranging from raising teens to caring for older relatives to managing a demanding career. So it may come as a surprise to learn that despite leading hectic lives, the NHS recently reported that for the first time in five years, there are more donors over the age of 45 than under.

As a result, the NHS is now calling for more under-35s to give blood, with only half as many 17-24-year-olds donating blood now compared to five years ago.

One person in that age bracket who is dedicated to giving blood is Mollie Law, 20, who has given blood four times after being inspired by her grandmother Judy, 73, who has donated blood 100 times.

"I used to watch my nan and my mum give blood as a child and I couldn’t wait to join in," Mollie tells HELLO! "Both nan and mum are huge role models to me. They are incredibly strong women, so seeing them donate blood with a smile on their face made me want to do it too."

Mollie's mother, Caroline, 50, has given blood 40 times, with the donations being extra special after a stressful year in 2023.

"Last year a friend of mine found out she had blood cancer and her bravery and sheer determination was just amazing," Caroline says. "Anything that helps anyone to survive is fantastic and giving blood is a very small thing to do, you never know when family or friends will be in a situation of needing blood.

"Seeing the journey of your blood and where it has gone is pretty amazing, but I must admit that when my blood goes to a children’s hospital it gives me a warm feeling," Caroline adds.

Judy loves to hear where her blood has gone, explaining: "I love getting emails showing you where your blood has ended up and it's extra special when your blood goes to a children’s hospital because they are so small and vulnerable. You're not just helping the child but the family as well."

Mollie enjoys the warm fuzzy feeling too, adding: "I find it incredibly heart-warming hearing how my blood donation has helped someone else.

"Giving blood is a bonding act that my family does together and makes a day out of and I try and get my friends to come along too.

"Giving blood is something everyone should do. It takes 30 minutes out of your day to give someone the rest of their life. I think it's important to put yourself into the shoes of someone who needs that blood and how you would feel if it was you or your family member.

"People need to get talking about donating blood to inspire others to do it, especially in the younger generation as it's not something that is widely discussed.

"Being in the younger generation myself, if it wasn’t for my mum and nan, I wouldn’t be aware of the realities of blood donating."

Find out more about giving blood and visit HELLO!'s Kindness hub for more inspiring stories.