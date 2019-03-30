Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver asks for help following health concern The actress plays Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has reached out to her followers on Twitter to ask for their advice. The 55-year-old wanted to know whether she should be worried after having a reaction to a jellyfish sting. She wrote: "Any advice. Jellyfish sting 2 weeks ago in Thailand and still getting red welts appearing on arm. Is that normal? No pee on it jokes please been done to death." Sue's fans were quick to comment, with many advising her to seek medical help at the doctors, while others sent links to useful websites. Apple cider vinegar was another popular method, while another follower helped reassure the actress by recalling their own similar experience. "I was getting red welts up to 2 year after I got stung in Tunisia. I was stung from my hips down on both legs and nothing helped....just time," they said.

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver shared her heath concern

Sue has been playing Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street since 1994, and last year admitted to being burnt out after filming the intense scenes with the show's villain Pat Phelan. In 2018, Eileen's murderous husband finally got his comeuppance, but the scenes took a lot of the actress' energy. She told The Daily Mirror: "I just collapsed when I got home. I shut the doors and didn’t want to see anybody. I told my husband 'Please don’t speak to me. I can't speak. I can't actually form the words. Why don’t you go to the pub for an hour? In fact, why don’t you go to the pub for 12 hours?'" She added: "We filmed on top of a harbour wall until 4am, with horizontal rain and sleet and snow and wind. It was bitterly cold and I kept having to have water sprayed all over me. The build-up's been brilliant and a joy to film, but utterly exhausting."

Sue plays Eileen Grimshaw in Corrie

The actress recently hit headlines following her incredible 3 stone weight loss. Sue looked especially trim when she made a rare red carpet appearance at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in March last year, dressed in a form-fitting black gown. It has since been reported by Woman magazine that Sue has cut down on certain foods to help ensure a healthier lifestyle. Sue now follows a gluten-free, low-sugar Mediterranean diet. Sue's change to her lifestyle follows after she collapsed on set in 2011 due to her diabetes.

