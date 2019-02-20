Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver's 3 stone weight loss secret revealed Sue looks incredible!

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap, has lost an incredible three stone after making a number of lifestyle changes over the past few years. Sue looked especially trim when she made a rare red carpet appearance at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in March last year, dressed in a form-fitting black gown. It has since been reported by Woman magazine that Sue has cut down on certain foods to help ensure a healthier lifestyle. Sue now follows a gluten-free, low-sugar Mediterranean diet. Sue's change to her lifestyle follows after she collapsed on set in 2011 due to her diabetes.

Corrie star Sue Cleaver has lost 3 stone over the past few years

Sue is just one of the many soap stars who has showcased their weight loss over recent time. Her Corrie co-star Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs, has looked noticeably trimmer since the beginning of 2018. While he hasn’t spoken out about his slimmer build, Alan regularly takes part in a number of charity sports events. He recently participated in a football match and a golf day, along with his Coronation Street co-stars Andrew Whyment – who plays Kirk Sutherland, and Sam Aston – who plays Chesney Brown. Alan posted a photo of the trio at the event dressed up in their golf attire, writing besides it: "Beautiful weather today for the Al, Andy, Sam golf day. Let’s have fun and raise lots of money and awareness for a great cause."

Sue has played Eileen in the show since 2000

Over in Emmerdale meanwhile, actress Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt, has lost an impressive three stone over the past few years after cutting out fizzy drinks. The recently engaged actress admitted that she had been addicted to them for over ten years, but after giving them up she saw the pounds began to shed. I had been addicted since I was a teenager. At its worse I used to drink two 2-litre bottles of Coke a day. I know now how much sugar is in it," she told The Mirror. Laura went on to say that it had been her dad that had pointed out her addiction, which saw her consume an additional 1,700 calories a day – just 300 calories less than the recommended daily intake for a woman.

