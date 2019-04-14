Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid reveals sobriety body transformation She's been sober for seven months

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has revealed how quitting alcohol has transformed her skin and improved her well-being. In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, the 47-year-old opened up about being sober for seven months. She said: "Seven months on my skin isn't perfect but it's clearer. And so is my head. I am sleeping better." The mum-of-three continued: "I don’t have hangxiety. I don't miss for a minute that feeling of fizzing in your body in the morning, which meant I couldn't quiet relax the day after a big night." Susanna first started her sobriety journey in September after a doctor's health warning about weight gain. However, there have been a couple of slip ups, as she admitted: "I haven't been entirely dry…there are times you fall back into it."

Piers Morgan, who co-hosts GMB with Susanna, apparently doesn't understand the alcohol ban. In the same interview, she added: "Piers Morgan thinks I've become the world's biggest bore since I no longer want to stay up into the small hours fuelled by shots."

Last December, the presenter said that she had shed one-and-a-half stone over a few months largely due to giving up alcohol. "It's more than 100 days since I last touched alcohol and I feel clearer, sharper, and more energetic than ever," Susanna told Daily Express. "It's certainly helped me - not least because I have to get up so early and it doesn't help when you feel as if you are in a constant state of jet lag."

