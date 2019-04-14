Loose Women's Denise Welch proudly celebrates family's milestone moment It's been a big year for Matty

Loose Women star Denise Welch was one proud mum over the weekend, and she celebrated a major milestone for her son Matty Healy. The mum-of-two shared a video of her eldest son performing with his band The 1975 at America's infamous Coachella Festival. She wrote alongside it: "Knackered from watching my son at Coachella on live feed but sooo worth it!! Wish I was there." She also re-tweeted a friend's message, which read: "#coachella @the1975 proud mum? @RealDeniseWelch." Coachella is perhaps the most famous music festival in the world, so it's no wonder Denise is over the moon about her son's achievement.

The sweet tweets came a week after Denise and her family celebrated Matty's 30th birthday - another personal milestone he can tick off his list this year. Taking to her social media sites on Monday, the former actress shared a collage of childhood throwback snaps of Matty. "Happy 30th birthday Matty. We are all so proud of you," she wrote on Instagram, while adding on Twitter: "Happy 30th birthday to my firstborn. You changed my life and went on to change many others. I love you Matty."

Matty is the eldest son of Denise and Auf Wiedersehen Pet star Tim Healy. The former couple were married for 24 years before their divorce in 2012. Since their split, the two have remained on the very best of terms for the sake of their sons, Matty and Louis Healy, who turned 18 last month.

The 1975 star Matty was born in London, but was raised in Manchester. The lead singer and his bandmates Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel formed the group after meeting at Wilmslow High School in Cheshire in 2002. In February, the band won two major awards at the BRITs; Best British Group and Best British Album. Although Matty has famous parents, the family make a conscious effort not to discuss each other's lives in interviews.

