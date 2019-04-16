Michelle Keegan reveals her bikini body secrets & they are easier than you think So THAT'S how she looks so great!

Michelle Keegan has just returned from a sun-drenched trip to Barbados with hubby Mark Wright and the 31-year-old looked incredible in her holiday snaps. Her toned figure was honed to perfection as she posed up a storm on the beach, wearing a variety of brightly coloured cutaway bikinis. But how does the former Coronation Street star get that body from heaven? The Nouveau Lashes brand ambassador gave us her top tips on how to get ready for swimsuit season and they aren't as gruelling as you may think...

#couplegoals! Mark and Michelle on holiday in Barbados

The actress revealed that she likes to keep hydrated at all times, saying: "I drink a pint of water every morning when I wake up.” Pass us that bottle of Evian ASAP. The brunette beauty also likes to switch things up and get creative with her workouts, to stop them getting boring. "Find something active that you enjoy so that it doesn't become a chore! I love taking my dog for long walks." She also advises that grabbing your best gal pal is key. "Do exercise with a friend! That way, you can spur each other on."

Michelle looked incredible in her bikini

It's very easy to get obsessed with exercise and fitness, where you are (literally) running yourself into the ground. So Michelle believes you shouldn't overdo it. "Don’t overly push yourself. I only set myself a target to spend 45 minutes in the gym and then, I’m done. I think it is important to do everything in moderation."

MORE: Michelle Keegan's amazing makeup free selfie is going to make you really jealous

And let's not forget, setting an end goal is imperative. "Set yourself a realistic goal so that you have something to work towards."

And what's Michelle's view on wearing makeup to the gym? Well, she does have a hidden gym beauty trick: "I love Nouveau Lashes LVL treatment. They look amazing, making my lashes darker and more voluminous." And we couldn't agree more with that one - who wants mascara running down your face after a set of squats?

READ: Michelle Keegan didn't brush her hair for three days and this is what happened