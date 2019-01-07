Princess Margaret's grandson Sam Chatto just did something no other royal has The 24th-in-line to the throne shared his achievement on Instagram

Princess Margaret’s grandson Samuel Chatto has just revealed an exciting achievement – and it’s something no other member of the royal family has done before. The 22-year-old, who is 24th in line to the throne, has qualified to be a yoga teacher in India.

Lady Sarah Chatto’s eldest son took to Instagram to reflect on the past year, and revealed that he spent six weeks in India where he completed his training. However, he says he has no plans of teaching in the near future. Sharing a photo of himself during his trip, Sam wrote: "I also had the most amazing six weeks in India, four of which were spent completing my 200hr Yoga Teacher Training! Although I have no plans of teaching anytime soon, it was an incredibly eye opening experience which I am so deeply grateful for."

Samuel Chatto has qualified as a yoga instructor

He added: "I had the pleasure of connecting with so many beautiful, supportive and honest/open/loving people, discovered so much about my body and mind, and have come away with an invaluable practice and a whole family of kind spirited friends."

MORE: Meet the royal family's most handsome members, Samuel and Arthur Chatto

Although Sam is the only member of the royal family known to be qualified to teach yoga, he is not the only one who is a fan of the practice. The Duchess of Sussex has long practiced yoga, and developed a love for the exercise thanks to her mother Doria Ragland, who teaches yoga classes in her native Los Angeles.

Meghan loves yoga thanks to her mum, Doria Ragland, who is a yoga instructor

In an interview with Best Health in 2015, Meghan credited yoga for aiding with "increased flexibility and muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep". The Duchess also revealed she has continued to practice yoga throughout her pregnancy, and was up at 4:30am during her royal tour of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific to get her workout in.

STORY: See what Duchess Meghan eats in a day

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.