Jennifer Lopez reveals the secret to her incredible abs at 49 #AbGoals

She may be just months away from her 50th birthday, but Jennifer Lopez is looking better than ever – and it's all down to a special ten-day detox diet. The Second Act star has cut sugar and carbohydrates out of her diet for the past week, and showed off the impressive results on Instagram on Tuesday.

Cutting a figure women half her age would be proud of, J.Lo flaunted her incredibly toned abs and arms in a photo of herself posing in a pink bikini top and gym leggings. "Day 9 and feelin'… like I can't wait for Day 10," she captioned the photo, which attracted likes from stars including Strictly pro Karen Clifton, Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba.

Jennifer Lopez has shown the results of her no sugar, no carbs diet

Jennifer has embarked on the ten day challenge with her partner Alex Rodriguez, and they have also challenged their friends and fans to join them in the health kick. One photo shared by the former baseball player on Instagram Stories showed he has been eating salads throughout the challenge in a bid to slim down and feel healthier.

STORY: Jennifer Lopez's insane 'superwoman' muscles are all the gym motivation we need

As well as following the no carb, no sugar diet, Jennifer also maintains a dedicated fitness routine, and admitted in September that she felt like "superwoman" after managing to continue to work out while performing in her Las Vegas residency. The 49-year-old previously told HELLO! that exercise helps to improve her mood as well as keep her in shape.

The mum-of-two turns 50 in July

"I am 100 per cent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy. Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness," she said. "And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you're better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me."

STORY: Jennifer Lopez shares a peek inside her beautiful kitchen

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.