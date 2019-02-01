Michelle Keegan didn't brush her hair for three days and this is what happened Maybe we should try this...

When you think of Michelle Keegan, her luscious mane of brunette hair is always an image that appears in our minds. With its lovely thick texture and glossy finish, the former Coronation Street star is #hairgoals for sure. However sometimes, the wife of Mark Wright doesn't step out with the blow-dry of dreams. On Thursday evening, the former Coronation Street star shared a video of her wavy head of curls that was the result of not brushing it for three days. Yes, really! With her makeup-free face and relaxed bouffant - she looked as gorgeous as every, proving you don't need lots of hairspray and makeup to look amazing.

In fact, not brushing your hair sometimes is actually quite good for it. It can actually really beneficial to hold the hairbrush at times, as your strands can become stronger as they aren't being constantly pulled, giving your scalp a chance to replenish. However, according to Bustle, this can result in tangling, kinking, and even oil build up, so watch out MK!

The Our Girl actress may be known for her chocolate brown mane but in December, she went for a Christmas change-up and shared a selfie of her hair which was lighter and even longer.

Couture Colour Specialist Calum Tierney at the Terence Paul hair salon in Greater Manchester gave HELLO! the lowdown about Michelle's 'do. He told us: "Michelle is always up for change" when it comes to experimenting with her hair.

For her festive new look Calum used Wella colour with colour contouring around the face (which is a technique used at Terence Paul) to add subtle caramel lights. He told us: "She had a lob last time so we wanted to change it up for Christmas so I added Rapture hair extensions for length."

