This Morning star Ruth Langsford opens up about being body shamed This is terrible!

During a candid conversation on Wednesday's episode of This Morning, Ruth Langsford revealed she had been body shamed during a trip to the beach with husband Eamonn Holmes. The pair were talking about being recognised and how it didn't feel right being stopped to pose for a photo while wearing their swimwear. Eamonn then recalled a time when Ruth was wearing her swimming costume on the beach, and a man came over to her and said: "You don't look like that on the telly." Luckily, the experience didn't daunt Ruth, who has previously given other viewers advice on body confidence – and has the best attitude towards it, even giving viewers advice on how to feel their best.

Ruth Langsford got body shamed on holiday

MORE: Alex Jones takes baby son Kit on first outing to very surprising location

Last year, a This Morning fan named Jessica called in admitting that the symptoms of the menopause had made it harder for her to lose weight and that it was getting her down. Ruth told her: "As long as you're enjoying your life and living your life it's not all about your weight. Jessica, enjoy your life, I'm sure you look great."

Loading the player...

WATCH Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' sweetest family moments

In her spare time, Ruth is passionate about keeping fit and healthy and often posts on Instagram about her 10,000 steps a day challenge. The mother-of-one often goes on long walks with her rescue dog Maggie to rack up the steps, and even has a gym in her garage, complete with a treadmill. Ruth also works out with a personal trainer at home, and carries out challenging circuit routines in her garden, including exercises such as running on a mini trampoline, doing squats, and performing core exercises with a gym ball. The TV personality supports her exercise routine with a healthy diet and has been inspiring fans by sharing recipes on Instagram. Some have even called for her to launch her own cookery series or cookbook after she shared step-by-step tips on how to make her fresh green pesto, lamb stew and a curry.

Ruth with husband Eamonn on the red carpet

READ: Ruth Langsford reveals hair transformation

Ruth adores nothing more than spending time with her family at home in Surrey when she isn't busy presenting This Morning and Loose Women. The star spoke to HELLO! earlier in the year, where she opened up about her ideal day at home. She said: "I am very much a home bird and I don’t get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending it time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.