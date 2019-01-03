This Morning's Ruth Langsford jokes about Christmas weight gain Go, Ruth!

Just like the rest of us, Ruth Langsford has admitted to over-indulging a little too much over the Christmas period, but she's determined to get back on track with her fitness! The This Morning host joked about having gained a "Prosecco belly" over the last few weeks in a new video uploaded on her Twitter account. Eamonn Holmes' wife filmed herself getting back on the treadmill for the first time this year, giving fans a sneak peek of her garage gym at her Surrey home. The star said: "Evening, so look, over my shoulder, another box of Celebrations and in that basket is cheese. I've got to try and ignore them both as I'm on my healthy eating regime now. I kind of waited until 2 January, on New Year's Day you have the leftovers don't you?"

Ruth Langsford had had a wonderful time indulging during the festive season

Ruth continued: "But here I am, garage workout, back on the treadmill. Boring! But it's got to be done, I have to get rid of this Prosecco belly. But I enjoyed getting it! Hope you all had a lovely Christmas and New Year and see you soon." Fans were full of encouragement, with many commenting on her motivational post. One wrote: "Well done Ruth. You certainly aren't alone on the treadmill. Keep up the good work." Another said: "Well done Ruth, wish I had your motivation!" A third added: "You look as great as you are. Well done Ruth!"

Ruth joked about gaining a Prosecco belly, but was straight back to her workout

Late last year, the 58-year-old admitted that she had been making a concerted effort to follow a healthy diet and exercise routine over the past few months, after recently admitting that going through the menopause had affected her ability to lose weight. Talking to a viewer on This Morning call-in, Ruth admitted she was currently going through the menopause but wasn't going to let it get her down. "It completely affects my ability to lose weight," she said. "I try not to let it ruin my life but at least you're doing those things and you're going to boot camp. You're trying your best." The star then added: "As long as you're enjoying your life and living your life it's not all about your weight."

Ruth enjoys hitting targets on her Fitbit and often goes on long walks with her dog Maggie, and also works out with a personal trainer at home. The TV personality supports her exercise routine with a healthy diet, and has been inspiring fans by sharing recipes on Instagram. Some have even called for her to launch her own cookery series or cookbook after she shared step-by-step tips on how to make her fresh green pesto, lamb stew and a curry.

