Alex Jones takes baby Kit on first outing to a very surprising location Alex welcomed her second child on 13 May

Alex Jones has taken her newborn son Kit on his very first outing. The One Show presenter chose a rather surprising location, telling her fans on Instagram: "Took Kit on his first outing to an antique fair this morning." Her husband Charlie Thomson was pictured cooing over their little boy, who was born on Monday 13 May. Alex followed it up with another very sweet photo of her kissing her baby's head.

The 42-year-old TV star announced her family's arrival one week after the birth, sharing a photo of Kit's tiny hands and writing: "And then there were 4!!! Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3.

Alex has been sharing photos of her newborn son

"Teddy, Charlie and I are absolutely besotted by baby brother and are enjoying this special time as we get used to being a foursome and generally breathing in that lovely newborn smell!!! A huge thank you to the midwives at the birth centre, Queen Charlotte Hospital for everything you did for us. #nhsheroes."

The TV star welcomed baby Kit on 13 May

The doting mum, who also shares two-year-old Teddy with her husband, has been keeping fans updated with some gorgeous snaps from home. Alex melted hearts with one selfie that showed her "tiny human" resting on her chest, while also sharing another photo of Kit's foot as she did the night feed. "Taken hundreds of these photos while feeding at night," she wrote.

The mother-of-two has her hands full with her boys, but she's also revealed she is keen to prep her garden for the summer. After a visit to Petersham Nurseries, she admitted she "badly wanted to recreate" a stunning floral display in her own backyard. For the past ten months, Alex and Charlie have been making house improvements to create the perfect family home for their children.

