Katie Piper reveals she's been battling life-threatening sepsis after ignoring kidney infection

Katie Piper has finally revealed the reason behind her two-week stay in hospital. The 35-year-old has been secretly battling sepsis as a result of kidney infection after she failed to spot how serious her symptoms were. But now that she has been officially discharged, Katie has finally opened up about the life-threatening illness that sent her to hospital.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of herself out of her hospital gown on Thursday night, Katie thanked the NHS staff who nursed her back to health. She wrote: "Happy Days..... today I have been officially discharged from treatment for my infection. So this should be my final selfie from the ward for a while. I didn’t want to post too many details on here until I knew what was going to be the outcome. Thank you to everyone who has sent me get well soon msgs, cards and gifts."

Katie is now sepsis-free

She added: "I had a kidney infection that spread to my blood leaving me being treated for Sepsis. It’s been a pretty rough time but I’m so happy to finally feel better, extremely grateful to all the NHS staff who helped me fight this infection. We are so lucky to have this system."

Katie battled her illness in secret

Katie then took to her Stories to explain her "unexpected" illness further and thank the NHS once again. She said: "It was quite scary and didn't really foresee it happening. Thanks to them I can finally get back to normal. I don't know what I would have done without all that excellent care."

While Katie didn't reveal how sick she was at first, she did inform her followers that she was in hospital. Sharing a snap from her bed earlier this month, she said: "Ignored some symptoms because of being too busy and now I am in hospital with a bad infection! Moral of the story, always listen to your body."

