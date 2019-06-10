BBC's Stephen Nolan shows off incredible 8 stone weight loss in just 4 months He has documented his journey on Twitter

If you've been keeping up with BBC presenter, Stephen Nolan's Twitter feed in recent months you'll have noticed that he has seriously shed the pounds - eight stone in just over four months to be exact. He has been live updating his followers with his weight journey on Twitter and, we have to admit, the results have been absolutely amazing. The 45-year-old, who has been congratulated by the likes of Eamonn Holmes for his efforts, recently posted an incredible before and after photograph on the site and captioned it: "Week 17 of my diet. Pics show the difference. 3 more weeks before I hit LA again. I have a long way to go But I’ll be able to do a lot more in the USA this time , compared to last year. Last year , 22st 8, this year 14st 12. Trying to get as low down the 14st mark before July."

So, how exactly has the BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Radio 5 Live presenter achieved this amazing weight loss? Well by a series of changes to his lifestyle, that's how.

Scroll through his feed and you'll see that he has been making the effort to workout regularly. He typically works out for 60 minutes a session and runs around two miles if his pictures are anything to go by. When he first embarked on this journey, he freely admitted that he didn't enjoy it but once he'd done it, he felt better. One tweet read: "Hitting the running machine. Hate it, but love the energy it gives me after I finish it".

However, encouragingly he now says persistent perseverance has actually changed his attitude to exercising and diet. He recently said: "Sugar and carbs used to make me happy . Now my heart makes me happy , or to be precise - my heart rate at 90% of its maximum makes me sing out loud . Currently singing at top of my voice “love lift us up where we belong” by Joe Cocker while at 160 Hrate".

He has previously opened up about that fact that his weight has been a struggle his whole life. In a previous tweet, he wrote: "No matter how much I’ve tried over the last 40 years, I always end up getting fatter. Let’s see this time, though I can still hear the Fatman in my ear, telling me I’ll always be obese."

The presenter has publicly attempted to lose weight in the past. He previously documented his weight loss attempts on TV documentaries Food on the Brain and Biggest Diet in the Country. Back in 2014, he actually lost six stone but struggled to keep it off.

We have a feeling, this time it will be different.