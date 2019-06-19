Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have been friends in secret for ages Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are buddies once again!

Despite looking like the pair would never reconcile for a while there, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry recently confirmed that they had put their fall out behind them with a friendly Instagram post! In a new interview, Taylor has now revealed that the pair have actually been on good terms for a while now, but kept it behind-the-scenes. Speaking on Heart Breakfast, she explained: "Katy Perry is in the video and she and I definitely have been on very good terms lately but I don't think anybody knew it."

The pair are now starring in a music video together

"We were just kind of reconnecting privately and just wanted to make sure that everything was really good with us and that it was like a very real thing before we let anyone know that we're not only good but we're friends again. So it was really wonderful to get to sort of unveil it to the world in a cheeky sort of funny way." The Bad Blood singer added that she still gets a little emotional watching the music video, adding: "It ends up being sort of emotional like when I watch it, I'm just like [sniffs]." She revealed that the pair began to repair their relationship, after having a public fall out back in 2014, when Katy sent the singer an olive branch on the first day of her Reputation tour. "I was like, that is not only really cool and really sincere," she explained.

The pair had a fall out back in 2015

READ: Taylor Swift releases new song and album release date - and it’s sooner than you might think!

"But like, very clever with sending an actual olive branch… And so that was when you know I think for both of us it was completely like there was no weird feelings. Everything was on good terms and we ran into each other at a party a while ago and it was literally like in the video, seeing each other but without the food costumes. It was like just fully sincere and full like we've realised like we've grown up, we've grown enough to realise the fact that us feeling pitted against each other for so long really did add to whatever tension we were feeling in our friendship and it's just a really positive thing for both of us in our lives."

READ: Taylor Swift joins ex Joe Jonas' new wife Sophie Turner on The Graham Norton Show