Holly Willoughby's embroidered ASOS dress has This Morning fans rushing to buy it Blooming lovely, Holly!

How stunning did Holly Willoughby look on Wednesday's This Morning? The ITV star looks gorgeous every day of course, but sometimes, her outfits have that extra edge and her white embroidered frock certainly does! Holly's dress came from online brand Frock & Frill and set her back £145. Available at ASOS it sadly sold out as soon as Holly wore it. She added nude high heels by her favourite designer shoe brand Gianvito Rossi and left her jewels at home, letting the lovely red rose print and lace tiered detail do all the talking.

Fans loved Holly's Frock & Frill dress

It's been a short working week for the 38-year-old. Normally, Holly presents This Morning from Monday through to Thursday, but the ITV star actually had Monday off as a holiday day. The star spent the weekend in Tuscany and shared a shot of her enjoying the scenery - and she was dressed in Marks & Spencer, of course! Showing off the gorgeous new jumpsuit from her latest range, the ITV favourite wrote: "Ciao Tuscany... you've been bellissima! Jumpsuit @marksandspencer #comingsoon #hollyloves."

£145, ASOS

Speaking of the jumpsuit, Holly gave HELLO! an insight into her new collection and the khaki all-in-one is one of the main pieces the Celebrity Juice star has a fondness for. Holly said: "What we've done is try to push the boundaries a little bit. I think the last collection with the denim jumpsuit, when I looked at the rails I was like, 'Oh that's going to be a bit marmite,' that one you're either going to love it or hate it. But I was blown away by how much across the board people were wearing it and buying it and just loved it."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's rainbow pleated skirt just sent This Morning into a FRENZY

She added: "So this time we couldn't not bring it back – this khaki jumpsuit is the same shape but just a little bit softer and it has a bit more of a casual vibe, although you could wear it with a strappy black heel so you can either dress it up or down."

READ: Take a look at Holly Willoughby's NEW Marks & Spencer range