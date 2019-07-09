Simon Pegg address dramatic weight loss after THOSE 'ripped' photos The actor lost 19lbs

Simon Pegg has finally addressed his dramatic weight loss following photos of his svelte new look almost breaking the internet in March. The Mission Impossible star, who lost 19lbs and slimmed down to just eight per cent body fat for his role in the movie Inheritance, caused shockwaves on social media when his personal trainer Nick Lower posted a shirtless image of him on Instagram, showing off Simon's brand new six pack. "#SimonPegg 6 month body transformation for #InheritanceMovie. The brief for this role was lean, VERY lean. It required a specific body shape & look," Nick captioned the image.

Simon looks ripped

MORE: Ant McPartlin and girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett get photobombed by this TV star

And now, four months later, Simon has admitted he was shocked over the reaction to the photos. "The response from that picture was so weird," the 49-year-old actor told GQ Hype this week. "Some people said, 'You look ill,' which is what my wife thought. Others were saying, 'Well done.' And the thing is, it wasn't meant to be an aspirational thing. It was a snapshot that my trainer took and I really didn't expect the furore that followed. All I can think of is that people still think of me as that schlubby guy from Shaun Of The Dead."

Simon lost 19lbs

MORE: Kevin Clifton throws support behind Stacey Dooley after she shares exciting news

Simon's new physique didn't come easy either, as he explained the gruelling workouts Nick had him do on an almost daily basis. "Nick and I developed this plan to give me that body shape and it was a lot of work. I trained for three months with only one day off a week. Obviously nutrition was a big part of that, too. Nick always says you can't outrun a bad diet and that is completely true. No matter how many sit-ups you do, you'll never get a six-pack if you don't manage your macro-nutrients properly."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.