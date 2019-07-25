Beyoncé reveals new details of incredible weight loss The star has never looked better

Beyoncé has spoken out candidly about her weight loss journey in a rare video interview that was shared on YouTube on Wednesday. The Lemonade singer followed a strict plant-based diet called 22 Days Nutrition ahead of her 2018 Coachella performance, and in the newly-released footage documented her fitness journey at that time. The star said in the clip: "Good morning, it's 5am, and this is day one of rehearsals for Coachella. Every woman's nightmare – this is my weight, 175 Ibs. Long way to go." The star had initially planned to take to the stage at the popular Californian music festival in 2017, but after falling pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir, she had to wait a year.

The singer said that she was 218Ibs the day she welcomed her twins, and was determined to lose her baby weight before her big performance. "I'm back on the stage after giving birth to twins. I was a woman that felt like my body was not mine." In the video, Beyoncé's nutritionist also explains more about her diet plan. Marco Borges, founder of 22 Days Nutrition, said: "We're going to go 100% plant-based from now through Coachella. We know the power of vegetables. Plant-based is really about eliminating all of the overly processed foods that don't do us any good anyways. When you're eating plant-based, you will definitely have more energy."

The singer had a target weight to achieve following the arrival of her twins

In the footage, Beyoncé revealed that she was actually following the programme for double the amount of days in order to meet her goal weight, and by the end of the video, she was able to fit into her Wonder Woman costume that had been designed for her Coachella performance. The star certainly put a lot of work into achieving her goal weight, and was filmed doing intense workout sessions with Marco, sticking to her vegetable-only diet, learning the dance routines for her upcoming show, all while looking after her three children.

Beyoncé was incredibly honest in the video too, revealing: "It's time to get to work, so I have to be in that zone, it's like a different headspace. Me getting the weight off was so much easier than getting back in shape and my body feeling comfortable." It wasn't just Beyoncé who followed the vegan diet plan either. Last year, fans got talking when Jay-Z stepped out on stage on the opening night of his and Beyoncé's joint tour – On the Run II. The rapper showcased his slum physique while performing in Cardiff. The celebrity couple are no strangers to the diet plan, and had previously followed it in 2013, making the decision to follow the 22 day programme together.

