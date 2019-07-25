Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her second child after 'hell' of infertility Anne announced the happy news on Instagram

Actress Anne Hathaway shared some happy news with her fans on Wednesday, posting the news that she's expecting a second baby to her Instagram account. She uploaded an arty black-and-white mirror selfie which showed the Oscar winner in a long white maternity vest and dark shorts, her pregnancy visibly showing. In the background, a sliver of her immaculate apartment was visible.

Anne posed with her baby bump

She captioned the pic: "It’s not for a movie… #2." Then she revealed that it hadn't been an easy journey to becoming pregnant, and that it wasn't easy the first time around, either. She added: "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love [heart emoji]."

Anna is expecting her second child with her husband, Adam Shulman

Fans were delighted for her, commenting: "SO EXCITING," and "Omg! Congrats!!!" while another added, "Congratulations!! And as someone who is infertile, thank you for being so inclusive in this message. It's never expected, but so appreciated. Wishing you the very best" Her Ocean's Eight co-star Awkwafina was one of the first to express her good wishes, posting a row of ten heart emojis.

Anne, who is 36, married her husband, businessman Adam Shulman, in California in 2012 and gave birth to their first child, son Jonathan, in 2016. The family now lives on the Upper West Side in New York. The star is best known for her work in The Devil Wears Prada, The Princess Diaries, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Rises, and Les Miserables, for which she won her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2013. Her latest movie is a new adaptation of the Roald Dahl children's book The Witches. She is notoriously private, rarely sharing pictures of her son on social media, and has not previously spoken out in any detail about her desire for more children or her struggle to conceive.