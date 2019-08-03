Duchess Meghan reveals her favourite exercise class – and it's not yoga Where do we sign up?

The Duchess of Sussex is a firm believer in keeping her mind and body healthy and has several health commandments that she lives by. Meghan has often spoken about the benefits of yoga – her mum Doria Ragland was a yoga instructor after all – and is even reported to have a yoga studio built into Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor residence where she lives with husband Prince Harry and baby son Archie Harrison.

But in her editor's letter for the September issue of British Vogue – which she surprised everyone by guest-editing – Meghan gave a rare insight into her favourite exercise class, and it's not strictly yoga based! Teasing the class when describing the beauty section of the magazine, Meghan said it's something which "puts its energy towards internal beauty, celebrating the power of breathing and meditation, and [includes] a favourite workout that urges you to use your heart as much as your core."

Meghan is a huge yoga fan

MORE: Meghan Markle's 7 tips for staying fit and healthy

So what is the exercise class that gets Meghan's heart pumping? It's the Ritual class by London-based fitness studio Heartcore. The class is a "high-energy, cardio-based mat workout incorporating elements of yoga, Pilates and barre," the description in Vogue reads – so there is still an element of yoga for Meghan to enjoy.

The Heartcore Ritual class is Meghan's favourite

MORE: The touching special gift Duchess Meghan sent to her British Vogue contributors

The fitness studio adds: "Musically driven and infused with a dynamic flow of toning and conditioning moves, this class inspires endless spiritual muscle growth building awareness, resilience and renewed strength. Transforming, challenging and enlightening it'll quickly take you beyond your believed physical and mental limitations. Expect immersion on every level, upbeat vibes and a real 10/10 feel-good from the heart!" If it's good enough for Meghan…