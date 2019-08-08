Camila Cabello shuts down body shamers: "Fat is normal"

YES, Camila Cabello, YES.

I want to tip ALL the hats to the singer for schooling body-shaming trolls and giving young women a lesson in how to view their bodies. She has an insanely large audience of 37.5 million people, so I am truly delighted that she's using her platform to spread these messages of positivity.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to hit back at body shamers after seeing a headline about her being trolled about her body. She was looking for a picture to post to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the release of her hit song Havana when she came across the body-shaming comments.

"I haven't gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings, but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana's 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a headline of people 'body shaming me'," she wrote.

"Honestly, first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn't suck in my stomach! But then I was like… Of course there are bad pictures, of course, there are bad angles, my body's not made of f**king rock, or all muscle, for that matter, but the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is that they're seeking a perfection that's not real."

Camila went on to say that she wants young women to realise that the pictures they see on Instagram are altered. "I'm writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media," she explained. "They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality, and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT'S the norm?!!!

"It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman's body. Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural. I won't buy into bulls**t today! Not today Satan, and I hope you don't either."

Couldn't have said it better myself. What a wonderful message to send to her young fanbase – fingers crossed they take note.