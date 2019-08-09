Singer Mike Posner hospitalised after being bitten by a rattlesnake This sounds terrifying!

Singer Mike Posner has been airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake during his trek across America. The Cooler Than Me singer is currently walking across the United States, from New Jersey to California, and was bitten by the poisonous snake as he crossed from Kansas to Colorado on Wednesday. Sharing a video on Instagram, the 31-year-old revealed that he is currently receiving treatment but won't be able to continue his walk for "several weeks".

The clip sees Mike lying in a gurney as he's wheeled along by medical staff, he captioned it: "Crazy day yesterday! I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for eight more when I got bit by a baby rattlesnake! That venom is no joke! I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time. Shout outs to G and Mike from the chopper team and Bo and Cassie and Whitney (my nurses). I'll be here a few days and will not be able to walk for several weeks but enjoying the AC and the nice bed, haven’t had those in a while Hahahaha! Can’t wait to get back on The Walk! KEEP GOING!!!!!!"

Thankfully Mike will survive his snake bite

In another video from the hospital, the Grammy-nominated artist thanked fans for "all sending me your support". His celebrity friends were quick to send their well-wishes too, with Millie Bobbi Brown commenting: "What!!! Get well soon, sending best wishes to you." Joe Jonas said: "Rest up bro. Glad you are OK," and Jessie J added: "You are a real-life superhero."

Rattlesnake bites on people are rarely fatal, with less than one in 600 resulting in death, according to the US Forest Service, while a third of bites do not actually contain venom. Mike began his hike across the US in April, starting in Asbury Park, New Jersey. He had planned to walk 20 miles a day, aiming to reach California in September, but his injury will now see his end date pushed back.

Revealing the reason for his walk, he explained in May: "I think you have to have goals that inspire you. Your whole life can't just be about taking care of stuff and solving problems that exist. There has to be some element of mysticism and adventure, and the walk is that for me right now."

