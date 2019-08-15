Inside Lorraine Kelly's exotic summer holiday in India It’s a holiday to remember!

Lorraine Kelly is taking advantage of her extended summer break by travelling around India with her husband Steve Smith and their daughter Rosie. The TV presenter, whose show is being hosted by Christine Lampard during her break, has been sharing photos from their once-in-a-lifetime trip on Instagram, and it certainly looks like a holiday to remember.

The trio started their holiday in Mumbai, where Lorraine shared a rare photo of herself, Steve, and Rosie all together, standing in front of the famous Gateway of India arch-monument which was constructed to commemorate the landing of the first British monarch in India. "Hello #mumbai," Lorraine captioned the family snap.

Lorraine Kelly is on holiday in India

Lorraine then revealed that they had travelled on to Rajasthan, where they were indulging in a luxurious stay at a hotel that was previously a palace. "Now in #rajhastan – hotel is an AMAZING old palace. So interesting and of course fabulous grub," Lorraine wrote alongside a photo of herself sat on a swing in the grounds of the hotel.

The 59-year-old and her family have been exploring the region with a tour guide, who took them to the city of Udapuir, which Lorraine described as "absolutely stunning" as she posted a photo of herself with her lookalike daughter and their guide at the waterfront.

The family have toured Mumbai and Rajasthan

But as well as exploring the major cities, they also took a trip to the village of Narlai, where they saw a leopard that Lorraine couldn’t resist taking a photo of. She wrote: "Saw this bold fellow last night #leopard #narlai #rajasthan #india. Thank you Bhupendra – top guide!"

Lorraine has been ticking off lots of exciting experiences and trips ahead of her 60th birthday in November, and this certainly appears to be a bucket list adventure. It will also allow Lorraine and Steve to spend more quality time with their only daughter, who now lives and works in Singapore, another destination they have visited on several occasions in the past couple of years.

