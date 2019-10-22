BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull praises 'remarkable' wife as he discusses cancer diagnosis The BBC broadcaster was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2017

Bill Turnbull has heaped praise on his loved ones as he opened up about his cancer diagnosis on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning. The 63-year-old broadcaster, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2017, confessed he felt "remarkably cheerful and healthy", before commenting on his "remarkable" wife Sarah who has helped him through this difficult phase. "It has been very difficult, but if you have love in your life, and enough of it, it really does carry you through. And I've been really blown away by people wishing me well – and all those things really count."

"I'm going to live for as long as I'm going to live for," he added. "Whatever happens, happens. I can help make myself better than great. I don't think you can battle against cancer, I don't believe in the vocabulary of being an adversary, of being in opposition, I don't think that helps. I think what we need to do is, well here's a situation how can I help myself get from a position of being ill to not being quite so ill or being healthy. Let's work together with the body to do that."

Bill has been working to raise awareness of prostate cancer since his own diagnosis, and has been credited with helping to encourage more men to go and get tested. In his new programme Bill Turnbull: Staying Alive, the presenter revealed he has been taking cannabidiol to tackle his symptoms. "I'm a bit embarrassed. It's a bit of a blubberthon, God I'm crying again," he said of the documentary. "It's a very emotional business, one is because I am on a hormone treatment which does make me spill over, to suppress the testosterone. It makes you more likely to cry and crying is a very important thing to do, I think, when under this kind of stress."

