MasterChef's Gregg Wallace shows off the results of his three stone weight loss The MasterChef judge has had a lifestyle overhaul

Ahead of his MasterChef colleague's wedding this month, Gregg Wallace has showed off the results off his recent three stone weight loss. Sharing a new fitness snap from the gym on Tuesday, the 55-year-old food critic proudly displayed his gym-honed physique. "Happy With This," he wrote in the caption. The star, who welcomed his first child Sid in April with wife Anna, has spoken of his weight loss journey in the past and is thought to have got into fitness seriously during the summer of 2018, when he began sharing insights with his fans.

The TV star's followers rushed to post comments, heaping praise on all his efforts. "Blimey dude! Looking fit as a fiddle," wrote one fan, while another said: "Wow! You’re looking amazing Gregg!! Can’t believe how buff you're getting, well done." A third post read: "Looking good from the back Gregg it’s the front bit you need to worry about." Another follower remarked: "Good on you Gregg, looking good!!"

In September 2018, he told Good Morning Britain's Ben Shepherd the secret to his transformation. "I reduced the booze, I've had to give up fry ups and I exercise more," he said at the time. Gregg also told The Sun in 2017: "When I was at my biggest I was having a daily fry-up, fish and chips once per week, takeaway a couple more times and drinking beer nearly every day."

Of his favourite diet meals, he added: "I'm a huge fan of curries, chillies and stews - it is still possible to lose weight and eat hearty meals. Think about cooking with meats such as chicken and pork — all the things that don’t have much fat. Use lean mince to make chillies, fill up with tasty stews stuffed full of healthy, low-calorie veg."

