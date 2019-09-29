Strictly's Michelle Visage's skin looks amazing because of THIS beauty product The 51-year-old always looks fabulous, even on the dancefloor.

Michelle Visage's skin always seems to look flawless, even when she is waltzing her way across the dance floor with her pro partner Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing – and we think we've found the reason why. The Ru Paul's Drag Race judge revealed her beauty secret on Instagram, and it turns out she has long been a supporter of Sunday Riley skincare products.

Last year, Michelle shared a picture of multiple products, including Ceramic Slip Cleanser, Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment and Luna Sleeping Night Oil, which she used to keep her skin glowing while performing as Miss Hedge in the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

"Honestly, my face would NOT be stunning 8 shows a week without my @sundayriley skin care products. NOT AN AD, just my truth! Bonus: they're cruelty free, obvs. Sidebar: Tidal water creme and Good Genes are my treatments of choice daily, and the Ceramic Slip cleanser is what dreams are made of! Skin care is everything, you are NEVER too young to start babying your skin," she said. Fans were quick to agree, commenting: "Yes! I admire your skincare regimen!" and "I absolutely love this stuff!! Perfect for my dry skin!".

Keeping her skin hydrated is important for Michelle, who has been open about her 20-year battle with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid and can cause dry skin.

The 51-year-old suffered a cancer scare just before Strictly began as a result of her inflamed thyroid. She shared a message on Instagram stating her results were benign: "It's had been 16 years since I had a biopsy because no one told me I needed to get another. Over the last 2 years my body was so inflamed from my breast implant illness that my thyroid nodule doubled in size. It was time for another biopsy. I had it on Monday. Finally. I woke up today to this message. I am lucky, yes, but I'll never wait that long again. Implants out, thyroid benign, on to dancing and healing! TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF! SELF LOVE IS THE BEST LOVE!"

We can safely say none of it is affecting her dancing abilities, with the star achieving thirty two for her Viennese Waltz – and her skin looks amazing too! She's certainly got our vote.

