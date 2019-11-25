All parents with young children know how hard it is carving out that me-time to exercise. You have all those good intentions but then life happens, and your plans go to pot. Now actress Gemma Atkinson has revealed how she combines keeping fit with being mum to her four-month-old baby girl Mia, who she shares with Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez. The star posted a photo of herself working out with weights at the gym alongside her trainer, and she looks fantastic. Gemma also posted a snap of an inspirational quote, which read: "I want my child to say: 'My mum was a strong woman and I am who I am because of her strength and dedication.'"

So how does Gemma squeeze all that exercise into her daily routine with a baby? The former Strictly star wrote: "Since having Mia the question I’m always asked is “how do you find time to work out?” I’m extremely lucky in that my Mum & Step Dad are retired. They live less than 5 minutes away and they have Mia for me twice a week while I go and do my 45 min session with Evil Steve. They love it!"

Gemma added: "We’re also fortunate enough to have a home gym. Gorks treated me as he knows how important my sessions are to me and he knew that after Mia, my time would be limited. I love it!"

The star did say that there are drawbacks to working out at home and you need to be disciplined. She said: "But believe it or not it’s sometimes not as helpful as it sounds. It makes getting into the gym easier yes. But it doesn’t make the session any easier and if Mia wakes up, she’s my priority so sometimes my planned 30 mins is only 8 mins. Also knowing that in the next room I have my fridge, my onesie, and my comfy couch makes it easier to think I’d rather be there instead… for me, It’s always easier training when you’re accountable to someone."

We love one snap Gemma posted on her Instagram Stories, showing Mia in her carrycot on the floor of the home gym as mum works out. She wrote: "This evenings cycling audience."

Gemma also talked about how, before she had her home gym, she would train in her living room doing 'either yoga, HIIT or using my resistance bands'. The actress has created a home fitness programme called STRONGER, which her followers can use at home to exercise.

"We all deserve to feel our best and be healthy," says Gemma. "Weather [sic] that’s 10 mins a day or 60 mins. At home or in the gym, out walking or out dancing. Find what works for you and your schedule and make it happen!"

There were plenty of comments from her followers, with one saying: "I’m a fitness teacher yet the urge to do my housework/ shower or just lay down is greater than urge to workout when baby naps." Another said: "Love all your advice. I am a single mum little time for gyms and have a busy work schedule but I bought your book a few weeks ago and I am addicted. Managing to fit 3/4 sessions in a week and feeling toned and stronger already. Thank you!!"

There was a comment from a dad, who told Gemma: "I hit the gym 5 days a week and go at 5:30 am before the dude wakes up. This gives me the headspace I need to get ready for the day and wakes me up so I do y miss a single second of parenthood." Gemma replied: "I prefer to train early doors too. Best way to wake up!"

