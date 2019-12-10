Nadia Sawalha is extremely close to her family and is planning to make a significant lifestyle change in January after being inspired by her older sister Dina and their parents. The Loose Women panellist revealed that she is planning on going Vegan for the first month of 2020 during a discussion on her YouTube channel on Monday. She told her viewers: "I'm thinking of going vegan for January. It's quite good because my dad is going to do it, and my mum and my sister Dina, and I think Mark is as well. And I think because a lot of us will be doing it – as you know my mum, dad and sister all live next door – so I think it makes life a lot easier."

Nadia Sawalha revealed she's planning on going vegan in January with her sister and family

Not only is Nadia planning on giving up meat and dairy, but she is also going to stop drinking alcohol for 100 days too. The star took part in the challenge at the beginning of the year and felt a lot better for it, losing nearly a stone in the process. What's more, her husband, Mark Adderley, doesn't drink, and she admitted it was nice for him having someone else who wasn't consuming alcohol. She explained: "I said I am going to do this 100 days sober as well. I did feel really good last year and I lost nearly a stone. And as Mark said, he said it was so nice for him having someone else who wasn't drinking – he doesn't drink – so all of those things are coming in the new year."

The Loose Women panellist lives next door to her sister and parents

Nadia and her family have a new-found legion of fans as a result of their YouTube channel. They have been vlogging about their daily lives for the past year, alongside the star's presenting duties on Loose Women and her new cooking show, Nadia's Family Feasts. The mother-of-two is extremely close to her parents – who live next door to her with Dina – and they make regular appearances on her channel. Throughout December, the TV presenter has been posting daily videos in the countdown to Christmas, and she has been sharing their family's festive traditions, as well as opening up about the stresses that come with preparing for the festive season.

Nadia with husband Mark and their daughters Maddie and Kiki

The star's two daughters, Maddie, 16, and Kiki, 12, also feature on her YouTube channel. Nadia and Mark have been home-schooling their children for the past few years, and often talks about their passion for learning and their artistic abilities. In 2017, she opened up about the reason she decided to take her daughters out of school while talking to HELLO!. The star revealed that they had been "excelling" since they left their private school education, saying: "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn."

