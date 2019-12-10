Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway returned to a life of luxury on Saturday evening, closely missing out on the final of I'm a Celebrity – which saw former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa crowned Queen of the Jungle. But following her three weeks living off rice and beans, Kate has revealed that she has lost a staggering 14Ib. The star had already lost two stone prior to entering the jungle, taking her total recent weight loss up to three stone. Chatting to The Mirror, she said: "I was a bit shocked when I got into the dressing room and looked in the mirror. I thought 'Oh my god!' Because you don't see yourself. There is no mirror in the jungle."

GMB presenter Kate Garraway has lost an incredible 14Ib since leaving I'm a Celebrity

Kate continued: "They weigh you before you go in and they weigh you when you come out and I've lost a stone. I was really eating in there as well, so rice and beans is kind of the way to go." The star's weight loss hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans either, with many of them commenting on her recent Instagram photos since she's left the jungle. One follower wrote: "Do you mind me asking how much weight you've lost?" while another added: "Wow, you look fantastic!"

The TV presenter was reunited with her husband and children on Saturday

The star had already lost two stone after transforming her lifestyle. Kate took up swimming and yoga and decided to cut down on alcohol and sugar. Talking to Fit & Well magazine, she explained that she used to rely on caffeine and sugar to fuel her early mornings working on GMB, but has now switched coffee and chocolate for healthy alternatives. She said: "I tried different popular diets and I realised, because of the crazy shifts I do, I regulated my energy with sugar bursts. I didn't think I ate a lot of sugar but by 8am I've always had loads of chocolate."

Kate had a wonderful time in the jungle

The presenter added: "I stopped drinking caffeine and now I eat avocados obsessively because I found one of the diets was high in good fat, medium protein and zero sugar – which is a bit extreme for me. But eating avocados and low-sugar foods help keep my energy levels up." The popular host also took on an impressive challenge six weeks ago – taking part in the 45 mile Palace to Palace bike ride with her GMB co-stars Richard Arnold and Ben Shepherd. Despite not having ridden a bike in nearly 40 years, Kate completed the race which no doubt contributed to her new toned physique.

