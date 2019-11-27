Nadia Sawalha has spoken frankly about her daughters' mental health, and her worries as their mother. The Loose Women star took to Instagram to ask her fans what worries they have about their child's mental health and shared her fans' concerns alongside her own.

One of Nadia's followers revealed that they worry that their child might struggle with their mental health, but not seek help. Nadia, who shares two daughters with her producer husband Mark Adderley, shared the post and added: "It's never wrong or weak to ask for help."

Nadia shared the post on Instagram

Another follower told Nadia they felt their child might be affected by the "stresses and pressure of peers and negative influences and distractions". Nadia, 55, said she shared the concern, and asked: "How to ensure they aren't drawn to the wrong influences?"

Nadia also shared a sweet photo of her daughter when she was just a little girl

The TV star asked the question as part of her podcast Confessions of a Modern Parent, which she hosts alongside Mark. No parenting queries are off topic in the podcast, and the pair frankly discuss the highs and lows of being parents to teens. Focusing on the contemporary issues that parents face – including drug use and early drinking – the parents hilariously try to come to terms with the issues facing the teenagers of today.

The Loose Women panellist is known for being open and honest about parenting, and just this week shared a snap of her first-born daughter Maddie when she was a little girl, and revealed that she missed the days when her daughter needed her more. Nadia explained: "Ahhhh I miss the days where we could just cuddle them up to make everything better..... It was soo much easier back then. But they have to grow up whether we like it or not! The teen years are some of the toughest years!"

