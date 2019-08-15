Nadia Sawalha shows off her bikini body for this very important reason Preach!

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha has been lapping up the sun in Marbella with fellow panelist and best friend Kaye Adams, and judging by their Instagrams the two have been having a blast. But it’s Nadia's recent bikini body pic that's got us bowing at her feet.

In a candid post uploaded just minutes before she was due to head to the airport, Nadia revealed not only her peculiar tanning technique, but her very honest concerns about motherhood, explaining to her followers that it's totally normal for mums to feel guilty about holidaying without their kids, but that they shouldn't – because self-love is important too. Amen to that!

We'll have to give Nadia's new tanning technique a try...

Nadia wrote: "The standing tanning method with only 15 minutes till I leave for the airport, I’m making full use. I’ve had an absolute ball in Marbella with @kayeadamsofficial but now it’s time to get back to @mark_adderley @kikibeeadderly @maddiemaddieee! My beautiful family I’ve misssseed you. I’m going to be honest guys I had severe mama guilt about going away but I’m really glad I did and they were all more than fine without me! It’s so important to set time aside for your friendships as well as all your other relationships. Do you feel guilty if you take time outside of your family? Do you suffer from mama guilt when you have a good time? Do you think generally mums tend to feel more guilty than dads about taking time out?"

Nadia and Kaye have been having a lovely time in Marbella

Nadia's fans were quick to join the conversation, echoing the mother-of-two's concerns. One wrote: "Major guilt even thinking of taking time out! And I agree men seem to handle it soooooo much better! I wish I didn't as I crave it so much!" with another adding that even as a grandmother, that guilt doesn't go away: "Defo I'm now suffering nanna guilt as well, will it ever stop. But I love it."

We agree with you Nadia, after all, there's nothing quite like a weekend away with the girls!

