Desperate Housewives actress Teri Hatcher shared an inspiring post with her social media followers this week. Taking to Instagram, the star uploaded two photos of herself looking stunning in a skimpy brown and white bikini. With no makeup and her hair tied back in a casual ponytail, the 55-year-old showed a front and back view, arms raised to show off her muscles. It's clear the New Adventures of Superman star works out, as her arms and legs are toned and her stomach sports an enviable six-pack. But even more impressive than the mum-of-one's commitment to fitness is her attitude to exercise and her body, which she shared in the caption to the post.

The glamorous star is best known for her roles on Desperate Housewives and The New Adventures of Superman

Teri wrote: "Exercise has become a source of wellbeing, not a means to look good naked. As part of my @f45_training 8-week challenge we had to submit an after photo. So why actually post a pic of myself in a bikini? Well, this is my truth and being in this 55-year-old body actually feels liberating. Here’s the thing. I’ve finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin. Maybe not every day but a lot of them. Age allows you to be clear on your purpose and cherish who and what you are grateful for."

RELATED: Loose Women's Denise Welch shows off her two-stone weight loss in swimsuit

The actress continued: "You have enough age to see the miracle of life and enough youth to revel in that knowledge. You can be vulnerable and strong at the same time. You can forgive others and yourself. You are willing to put in the effort to reach a goal...or not. And that’s okay. Mostly, you know to make the most of every moment. For me that is sharing joy & positivity, knowledge I’ve gained through experience both successes and failures, and helping to lift others up. Sharing myself in a bikini (which I may or may not ever wear again) Is me being open to others, open to life... finding glorious connection and community. No filters, no makeup, no airbrushing, no negativity. Be strong enough to be vulnerable."

The actress shared her fitness progress with fans on Instagram

MORE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shares delicious protein shake recipe

Teri's fans loved her message, with actress and comedian Aisling Bea commenting: "YESSSSSSSSS," and Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna posting a row of clapping emojis. Others responded: "Looking Awesome - such an inspiring post," "You are beautiful inside and out!!! Thank you for sharing the importance of health, wellness and self-love! Confidence is beautiful!!!" and: "You look incredible, a massive inspiration - and your beauty comes from within too - your passion and love for life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.