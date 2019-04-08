Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan poses in her swimsuit in Dubai! This is her diet and exercise regime Here's how the actress stays in shape

There's no denying that Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan is in great shape. After posting a gorgeous photo of herself rocking a Primark swimsuit in Dubai, you can see that she looks toned, healthy and glowing while she soaks up the sun's rays, but her body is something she's had to learn the rhythm of. Previously, the mother-of-two has stated she "had a problem with food" but now loves her body and her curves.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine back in 2017, the 28-year-old said: "I had a problem with my food from about 16 to the age of 23. I was obsessed with being skinny."

But, in another interview with Closer, she says her attitude has completely changed and she has embraced her natural shape. “It’s nice to celebrate your body and what’s good about it. I really like my figure – curves are sexier than being stick thin - and I don’t see why I shouldn’t wear clothes that show it off."

READ MORE: Coronation Street cast: meet their real-life children

“I used to worry if people criticised me, but now I think I’ll wear what makes me happy.”

The star has previously revealed that she maintains her size eight figure without depriving herself of her favourite things and does rely on exercise. She took to Twitter to show a before and after picture of herself and wrote: "Very happy today. For a whole month I have been so disciplined and focused and have really slimmed down and toned up :) I've gone from a curvy size eight to a very slim eight, I'm only 5ft 3 x."

"I have done it by being very disciplined but not by depriving myself of things I enjoy such as wine and chocolate. I have also been working out every day for an hour,"

"It has been really, really hard so I'm really proud of myself to have achieved this :)" she added.

The star has also previously opened up about how she lost her baby weight following the birth of her second daughter, Delilah. Uploading another before and after picture, she wrote: "#tbt to my flat stomach early September before I was pregnant with baby number two! Mind my burnt forehead," before adding: "I put down my figure after having Matilda purely down to breastfeeding which for me sped up my metabolism. I didn't go to the gym or diet once."

Lucky for some, eh?